Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court stays demolition of Jauhar University until further orders

LUCKNOW: The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court on Monday stayed the proposed demolition of 38 of the 40 buildings on the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, granting interim relief to the institution until the final hearing in the case.
Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh told media persons that the interim stay was granted after the university's counsel submitted an application.
He said the proceedings could not be held on Tuesday, the scheduled date of hearing, as a condolence meeting had been planned following the death of an advocate in Moradabad.
"The application moved by the university's counsel has been accepted and demolition of any structure has been stayed till further orders. The stay will remain in force until the final hearing in the matter," Singh said.
He added that a final decision on the proposed demolition would be taken after hearing all parties and examining the records of the university established by SP leader and former lawmaker Azam Khan.
De Tazeen Fatma, wife of Azam Khan, had earlier expressed hope that the commissioner's court would rule in their favour.
The stay on the demolition order comes as the students' protest at the university entered its 12th day.
Asim Raja, considered a close aide of Azam Khan, told media persons that a massive agitation would be launched if attempts were made to demolish the university.
Former Rajya Sabha member and the university's pro-vice-chancellor, Fatma, had termed the demolition order "arbitrary" and against democratic values.
"If the decision does not go in our favour, we will challenge it in Allahabad High Court and, if required, the Supreme Court. We will continue our struggle till the very end," she had told media persons.
Responding to suggestions from some quarters that the university be taken over by the state government, Fatma said such a move would not be easy as the Constitution provides minorities the right to establish and administer their educational institutions.
She said the students had resolved that even if the university buildings were demolished, they would continue their studies by sitting on the ground under trees.
Responding to a question on why Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had not visited Rampur over the issue, she said he had earlier sent a party delegation to the district and assured her that he would soon visit to address the agitating students.
Fatma added that Yadav had also assured her that the entire Samajwadi Party stood firmly in support of Jauhar University.
On July 15, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) directed the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging that they had been constructed without the required approvals.
The demolition order was issued under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, alleging that the buildings had been constructed without approved building plans. The deadline expires on July 30.