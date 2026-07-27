Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court stays demolition of Jauhar University until further orders

LUCKNOW: The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court on Monday stayed the proposed demolition of 38 of the 40 buildings on the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, granting interim relief to the institution until the final hearing in the case.

Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh told media persons that the interim stay was granted after the university's counsel submitted an application.

He said the proceedings could not be held on Tuesday, the scheduled date of hearing, as a condolence meeting had been planned following the death of an advocate in Moradabad.

"The application moved by the university's counsel has been accepted and demolition of any structure has been stayed till further orders. The stay will remain in force until the final hearing in the matter," Singh said.

He added that a final decision on the proposed demolition would be taken after hearing all parties and examining the records of the university established by SP leader and former lawmaker Azam Khan.

De Tazeen Fatma, wife of Azam Khan, had earlier expressed hope that the commissioner's court would rule in their favour.

The stay on the demolition order comes as the students' protest at the university entered its 12th day.

Asim Raja, considered a close aide of Azam Khan, told media persons that a massive agitation would be launched if attempts were made to demolish the university.