Allahabad High Court rejects Jauhar University plea over demolition order

The Allahabad High Court has refused to entertain a petition filed on behalf of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University challenging the demolition of its buildings, stating that the person who filed the plea was not an official representative of the institution.

The objection to the maintainability of the petition was raised by Additional Advocate General Anupam Trivedi, who argued that the plea was filed by Mohammad Yusuf, a businessman appointed as the university’s pairokar (pleader), rather than by an authorised university official.

The AAG told the court that an institution such as a university must be represented by its Registrar or another official, and that an outsider could not approach the court on its behalf.