BSP chief Mayawati welcomes stay on Jauhar University demolition, urges regularisation instead

The RDA had ordered the demolition of 38 academic buildings at the university, established by the family trust of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the name of freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Jauhar, over allegations that they lacked approved building plans.

Mayawati said the government should adopt a policy of taking necessary steps to bring such institutions into compliance, including other educational establishments across Uttar Pradesh that may have failed to fully meet construction regulations.

She said such an approach would ensure that students’ education was not disrupted and hoped the government would consider the matter in the public interest.

Her remarks came a day after the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner’s court granted interim relief to the university, staying the proposed demolition until the final hearing in the case.

Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said the stay was granted after an application was submitted by the university’s counsel. He added that a final decision would be taken after hearing all parties and examining the records.

(With inputs from PTI)