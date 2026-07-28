Fatal fall of former UP minister puts spotlight on unanswered questions

A senior Lucknow Police officer said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and that investigators were exploring every possible angle. According to the officer, CCTV footage and other evidence are being analysed and no conclusion would be drawn until the investigation is complete.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have fuelled speculation, but the police have refrained from endorsing any theory. While reports have suggested a possible suicide angle, officials insist that accidental fall, suicide and any other possibility remain under scrutiny until forensic findings and the post-mortem report are available.

Bhurji's political career spanned more than two decades and reflected the changing social coalitions that define Uttar Pradesh politics. He entered public life through the BSP, where he emerged as a prominent Dalit leader and went on to serve as a Minister of State in the Mayawati government. He also represented Naraini Assembly constituency in Banda district.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhurji became an active organisational leader rather than an electoral face. As State General Secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, he worked extensively among backward communities, helping the party strengthen its outreach beyond its traditional support base. He was also associated with the Hindustan Pichhda Morcha and remained active in programmes focused on marginalised communities.

His death comes at a politically sensitive time. With the BJP already preparing its social outreach strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the loss of a leader with grassroots influence among Dalits and Other Backward Classes leaves a noticeable gap in the organisation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Bhurji's death, describing it as a deeply saddening loss. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said Bhurji had devoted his life to public service and the welfare of deprived sections, while extending sympathies to the bereaved family. The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit also paid tribute, calling his demise an irreparable loss and remembering his contribution to strengthening the party's organisational network.

Although investigators have not established the cause of Bhurji's death, the incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of mental well-being and support systems within political organisations.

For now, investigators continue to search for answers. Until forensic evidence and the police inquiry establish what transpired inside the MLA residential complex, Bhurji's sudden death will remain one of the most puzzling political tragedies to confront Uttar Pradesh in recent years.