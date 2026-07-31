'Black day' in court's history: Allahabad HC judge recuses over alleged bid to influence pending bail cases

LUCKNOW: In a strongly worded observation, the Allahabad High Court described alleged attempts by litigating parties to secure access to and approach a judge in pending bail matters as a "black day in the history of the Court", saying such conduct compromised judicial independence.

Justice Krishan Pahal, while hearing the bail application of Bhola Prasad, an accused in a codeine cough syrup smuggling case, recused himself from hearing more than 75 connected bail applications. He directed that the matters be placed before the Chief Justice for assignment to another Bench.

At the outset, the Bench recorded its "profound anguish" and "an abiding sense of institutional responsibility", while terming the episode "a black day in the history of this Court."

The Court observed that public confidence in the judiciary rested on the belief that justice was administered impartially, fearlessly and without any extraneous influence.

"Any attempt, howsoever, subtle or clandestine, to interfere with or influence the judicial decision-making process constitutes a direct assault upon the majesty of the Rule of Law", the Bench said.

Noting that arguments in all the connected bail matters had concluded and orders had been reserved, the Bench recorded that litigating parties had made efforts to secure access to and approach the judge.

According to the Court, allowing such conduct to go unnoticed would strike at the heart of judicial independence and erode public confidence in the purity of the adjudicatory process.