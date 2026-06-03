Medical college nurse acted as kingpin of child trafficking racket in Bareilly, finds UP police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday revealed that a nurse, working at a medical college in Bareilly, acted as the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, that came to light after a recent abduction of a toddler from a temple complex.

According to police, the child trafficking gang targeted vulnerable women and arranged newborns for illegal sale in the Bareilly district.

Action under the Gangsters Act would be initiated against the accused and efforts were underway to identify and attach their illegally acquired properties, police said.

The racket came to light following the rescue of one-and-a-half-year-old Rishabh, who was abducted from Manauna Dham temple complex on May 24.

The police arrested two alleged abductors, Yogesh Kannaujia and Pawan Singh, on May 26 after an encounter and recovered the child.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had been offered Rs 60,000 to abduct a child for a childless couple.

Further investigation revealed a wider network involving alleged middlemen and fake medical practitioners, the police said.

According to the police, Uttam Bajpai, a resident of Lakhimpur, allegedly coordinated the abduction after receiving instructions from alleged fake doctors Sanjay Vishwas of Sitapur and Keshav Ram alias Manjesh of Maigalganj in Lakhimpur Kheri.