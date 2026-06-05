Short circuit sparks fire on 12th floor of Noida high-rise; family rescued safely

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical assistance, if required, according to an official statement issued in the state capital Lucknow on Friday.

CM Yogi also directed the administration to remain alert at all levels and ensure continuous monitoring of the relief efforts.

As per CFO Kumar, on receiving information, the local police and fire service unit immediately reached the spot and started firefighting operations. He said that along with fire tenders, a hydraulic platform was deployed at the site.

"Due to the presence of firefighting equipment within the building, our equipment and vehicles were not engaged in the firefighting operation. Firefighters in specialised suits entered the two flats which were on fire which was possibly caused due to the air conditioner's malfunctioning or it potentially originated in the flat's 'puja' room. Our personnel entered flats 1203 and 1204 and doused the fire completely," Kumar added.

He further informed that the fire service team safely rescued the husband, wife, and their children who were trapped inside the flat. The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of six fire tenders.

"There was no loss of life," the CFO confirmed.

Police and fire department teams arrived shortly after receiving the call. Residents evacuated the building via the staircases, and occupants of neighbouring flats were also moved to a safe location as a precaution.