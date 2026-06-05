Delhi hotel fire: MEA says 13 foreigners among casualties, embassy outreach underway

Thirteen foreign nationals were among those killed in a hotel fire in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that it was in contact with the respective embassies and providing assistance, including help with documentation and medical support.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at his weekly briefing that four of the 13 foreign nationals killed in the fire were from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, and one each from Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia and Iraq.

Jaiswal said about 20-22 foreign nationals sustained injuries in the incident. He was asked the official figures for the number of foreigners who have died in the incident.

"As per available information, there are 13 foreign nationals, among those who have died in the Delhi fire incident," Jaiswal said.

"We are in touch with all their embassies, and we are trying to help them in the manner that they want. We are intervening with local authorities for all the paperwork that is required, as also with the hospital authorities, for any medical assistance required," Jaiswal added.