Delhi

Delhi hotel fire: MEA says 13 foreigners among casualties, embassy outreach underway

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 20-22 foreign nationals had sustained injuries in the fire that broke out at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.
Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
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Thirteen foreign nationals were among those killed in a hotel fire in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that it was in contact with the respective embassies and providing assistance, including help with documentation and medical support.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at his weekly briefing that four of the 13 foreign nationals killed in the fire were from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, and one each from Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia and Iraq.

Jaiswal said about 20-22 foreign nationals sustained injuries in the incident. He was asked the official figures for the number of foreigners who have died in the incident.

"As per available information, there are 13 foreign nationals, among those who have died in the Delhi fire incident," Jaiswal said.

"We are in touch with all their embassies, and we are trying to help them in the manner that they want. We are intervening with local authorities for all the paperwork that is required, as also with the hospital authorities, for any medical assistance required," Jaiswal added.

Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Delhi hotel fire: Tragedy turns bustling area into ‘silent zone’

The fire, which broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, killed 21 people and injured several others. Officials said the blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which was operating without a fire NOC and had only a single entry and exit point.

According to police sources, several foreign nationals staying at the hotel had travelled to Delhi for medical treatment, including two couples undergoing IVF procedures at a nearby hospital.

In one case, the wife died in the fire while her husband survived and is receiving treatment. In the other, both husband and wife survived, but the woman suffered severe injuries and was left paralysed from the waist down. Her husband is also undergoing treatment, officials said.

Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
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Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
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MEA
Delhi Fire
Malviya Nagar
Delhi hotel fire
Foreigners killed