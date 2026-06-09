YEIDA to hire retired officers, anticipating surge in workload

LUCKNOW: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is set to increase its staff strength by recruiting 35 retired government officers and serving employees across various departments, as it is anticipating a surge in workload with the start of commercial flights from Noida International Airport from June 15.

As per the sources, the appointments are aimed at strengthening the Authority’s workforce ahead of the commencement of commercial flight operations.

YEIDA serves as the nodal and implementing agency for the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Its responsibilities include executing land acquisition, managing regional zoning, and developing surrounding infrastructure to ensure organised expansion.

"With scaling up industrial, residential and commercial development around the international airport, the workload related to project execution, land management, approvals, planning, and public services will also increase significantly," said the official sources.

While talking to media persons, RK Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, said that the administrative, planning and infrastructure-related activities will expand once the airport becomes operational.

“The Authority is already overseeing several industrial plots, ongoing construction projects and new investments in the airport area,” he added.