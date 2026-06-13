UP woman occupies district judge's chair in Varanasi court, claims to be judge

VARANASI: A woman entered a district judge's courtroom on the Varanasi court premises, sat on the judge's chair and started issuing directions while claiming to be the judge, officials said.

The district judge was on leave when the incident took place on Friday, Varanasi Central Bar Association General Secretary Ashish Singh said.

"The woman went inside the courtroom, sat on the district judge's chair and began giving instructions to those present there, claiming that she was the district judge," Singh said.

He said the woman appeared to be disturbed and had a case pending in the same court.

She often visited the court premises in connection with her case.

The woman was stopped by women police personnel deployed at the court and taken to the Cantonment police station.

Police said her behaviour during questioning suggested that she was not mentally stable.

After completing necessary formalities, she was handed over to her family members, officials said.