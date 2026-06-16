Deep probe should be carried out to find which 'anti-Sanatan' gang is involved: Akhilesh on temple fund row

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called for a deep probe to find out which "anti-Sanatan" gang was involved in the alleged financial irregularities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

His call for the probe comes even as the state government has formed a special investigation team to look into the matter.

"Wait and see what happens next...the matter escalated from offerings to donations, from donations to land, and from land to the disappearance of the highly valuable Shri Ram stones worth billions of rupees," Yadav posted on X.

"The KYC of the BJP's unregistered-underground associates and companions should be conducted. A deep investigation should be carried out into which anti-Sanatan gang is operating behind this 'maha paap, maha ghotala' (great sin-great scam) in Ayodhya," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of theft of donation money and financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust.

According to the government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

The matter surfaced on June 7, when Yadav cited reports to claim that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.