Akhilesh rejects UP minister's claim of 'major split' in Samajwadi Party; says party 'remains united'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday trashed Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's statement that the SP is staring at a split.

Om Prakash Rajbhar earlier on Wednesday claimed that the Samajwadi Party will witness a major split. He also alleged that SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, without elaborating on the contents of the purported communication.

Reacting to Rajbhar's comments, Akhilesh said mockingly, "Dana aur gana kab tak chalega yeh afsana (how long will their 'benefits and songs' continue)"

The SP chief asserted that the party remained strong and it was the BJP that had a history of "engineering" defections through inducements and pressure.

"The SP remains united. It weathered many ups and downs in its journey. It is a strong party, and it remains so," he said.

Akhilesh also noted that the BJP previously succeeded in breaking several parties, including taking away legislators and leaders from the SP.

"If you look at Uttar Pradesh, several SP MLAs, MLCs and even Rajya Sabha members were taken away. There must have been some self-interest, some lure or some fear... People who get scared leave their party," he said.

Underlining that political workers willing to confront the BJP needed courage and conviction, Yadav said, "If the BJP has to be challenged, there should be a team of brave people."

Recalling an earlier interaction with the media, the former chief minister said that he had already declared that he would not attempt to engineer defections from the BJP.

"I had said earlier that I will not break the BJP. But while the BJP is breaking other parties and poaching MPs, it is their own legislators in Uttar Pradesh who are preparing to switch sides.

"There are many such people who reveal their cards only at the appropriate time. They cannot be relied upon," he said.

SP MP Rajeev Rai also dismissed Rajbhar's claims accusing him of making small talk without any purpose.

"I had said in the Lok Sabha elections of Ghosi that there is a disease of 'bakbak-itis' (talkativeness/chatterbox). Now if there is no cure for it, then are we responsible for that? Why do you take all three of them (father and sons) so seriously? This disease also spreads pollution. Don't ask," Rai said.