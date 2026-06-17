UP minister Rajbhar claims major split looming in Samajwadi party, says leaders ready to join BJP

Targeting the opposition party, Rajbhar alleged that ongoing investigations into past controversies had put the SP under pressure.

"Who is the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows. As the noose is tightening, the SP is worried."

He further claimed that the political churn was not confined to Maharashtra and West Bengal and asserted that "the entire SP is ready to join the BJP".

Rajbhar heads the SBSP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has not responded to the allegations so far. Rajbhar’s remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The claims also come amid political turbulence within opposition parties, with the Trinamool Congress facing an internal split and the Shiv Sena (UBT) confronting reports of dissent among some of its Lok Sabha MPs.

(With inputs from PTI)