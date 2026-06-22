15 dead, nine injured in Lucknow commercial building fire; CM Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe

While UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue and relief efforts, confirmed the casualty figure, preliminary reports said the fire erupted inside the building and rapidly engulfed portions of the premises, trapping occupants inside.

Around 14 fire tenders were pressed into service along with a hydraulic platform to douse the flames.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been touring the Aligarh and Hathras districts, cancelled all his engagements for the day and rushed back to Lucknow to supervise the operations.

The Chief Minister visited the site of the tragedy and later the hospital where the injured were being treated. He spoke to the distraught relatives of those who lost their lives, assuring them of the strictest action against those responsible for the alleged lapses that led to the horrific incident.

Yogi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

He had also constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team to probe the fire tragedy.

The SIT consists of Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs; and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General, Lucknow Zone.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting following the fire incident in Lucknow. The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days.