Three arrested in Lucknow commercial building fire that killed 15

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three persons and registered an FIR against six accused and other unidentified individuals in connection with the Lucknow fire that claimed multiple lives and injured several others.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramakrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla (62) and Tushok Krishna Jaiswal (31).

Police said a case has been registered at Aliganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act.

The FIR relates to alleged negligence and violations linked to the fire that swept through a commercial building housing a pet shop, library and gaming studio.

Police are examining the role of building owners, operators and others responsible for safety compliance and management of the premises. The investigation is focusing on possible violations of fire safety norms, building regulations and occupancy permissions.

Officials said further legal proceedings are underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

The case is also being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been asked by the state government to submit its report within seven days.

Police said efforts are continuing to determine the role of all those connected with the ownership, operation and maintenance of the building where the fire occurred.