15 killed, nine injured as fire engulfs commercial building housing coaching centre in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: At least 15 people, mostly students in the age group of 22–27 years, including four girls, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building housing an animation studio and a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.

Nine others were injured and rushed to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for treatment. Rescue and relief operations were still underway to ensure that no one else was trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

The building houses a pet shop and clinic in the basement, ground, and first floors. The second floor contains a library named “Learning Space” (used as a coaching centre) and “Head Hopper Studio,” which works in 3D art production and game asset outsourcing.

Most of those killed were students aged 22–27 who had come for internships or work at the gaming studio. Around 35 students were present when the fire broke out. While some managed to escape, several jumped from the second floor, and others got trapped, with some reportedly locking themselves inside bathrooms in a bid to escape the flames.