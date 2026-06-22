A sole breadwinner, a 3D artist, a junior professional -- Lucknow fire guts young lives, aspirations

LUCKNOW: A 22-year-old man who was the sole breadwinner of his family, an only child dreaming of a future abroad, a young woman just beginning her career, and a 3D artist excited about a planned holiday were among those killed in the devastating fire that swept through a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.

The tragedy not only claimed young lives but also shattered families, leaving behind ageing parents, grieving siblings and dreams that will now remain unfulfilled.

Among those killed was 22-year-old Abdul Rehman, an IT technician who had been working at Ariea Studio for the past year.

A graduate and the sole earning member of his family, Rehman supported his mother Faimida and his father Afzal, who has been paralysed for several years. His death has left the family without a source of income.

Eighteen-year-old Sehjan, the only child of Mohammad Imran, was also among the victims.

A resident of Jankipuram, he came from a small business family and had been attending computer coaching classes for the last one to two years.

According to family members, Sehjan had been planning to move abroad in pursuit of better opportunities.

The tragedy also claimed the life of 22-year-old Sukhmani Singh.

She is survived by her father Prabhjot Singh, a Civil Defence employee, her mother and a younger brother.

For the family of 25-year-old Aditya Srivastava, the loss is particularly difficult to comprehend. A 3D artist, Aditya had once been a student at the institute and later secured a job there.

Friends said he was passionate about creating 3D characters and was happy with his work.

In his final moments, Aditya managed to call a friend. "Bhai, mujhe bacha lo (Brother, save me)," he pleaded, according to the friend, who did not wish to be identified. The friend immediately alerted authorities, but help could not reach him in time.

Aditya had recently purchased a new computer with his savings and was planning a vacation in Uttarakhand.

Before entering the field of 3D design, he had worked in digital marketing.

His family members said Aditya was focused on his goals and determined to build a successful career. He is survived by his lawyer father, mother and a younger brother.