At least 15 killed, five injured in fire at Lucknow commercial building; rescue operations underway

Television visuals showed firefighters wearing protective gear climbing ladders to access the building, while another team attempted to enter through an adjoining structure.

Local media reports said some students locked themselves inside bathrooms on the second floor in an attempt to escape the flames.

One student reportedly jumped from the first floor and suffered serious injuries after landing on an iron grill below.

Notably, the building housed a pet shop and veterinary clinic on the lower floors, while the upper levels contained a library called "Learning Space", which was being used as a coaching centre, and "Head Hopper Studio", a company involved in 3D art production and game asset outsourcing.

"There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside," Aman, an eyewitness, told ANI.

A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility told PTI that there was panic at the scene and that some people were claiming students might still be inside the building.

A local resident told PTI: "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building."

"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.

Another local said: "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."

Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing, officials said.

(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)