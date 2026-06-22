At least 15 killed, five injured in fire at Lucknow commercial building; rescue operations underway

LUCKNOW: At least 15 people, most of them students, were killed after a major fire swept through a three-storey commercial building housing an animation coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.
The blaze broke out in the Purania locality around 3 pm, triggering a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation as thick smoke engulfed the building and panic spread among those inside. Five people were injured and taken to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University, while rescue operations continued late into the evening, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who remained at the site for several hours, confirmed the death toll as firefighters, police personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continued search and rescue efforts.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short a visit to western Uttar Pradesh and returned to Lucknow to monitor the rescue operation. He directed officials to maintain the highest level of vigilance and ensure all possible assistance was provided to those affected by the fire.
Preliminary reports suggested the fire spread rapidly through the building, trapping several occupants inside. 14 fire tenders, along with a hydraulic platform, were deployed to contain the blaze, while teams from the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted in rescue operations.
Firefighters broke through the rear wall of the building to retrieve bodies, and around 14 ambulances were deployed at the scene.
Television visuals showed firefighters wearing protective gear climbing ladders to access the building, while another team attempted to enter through an adjoining structure.
Local media reports said some students locked themselves inside bathrooms on the second floor in an attempt to escape the flames.
One student reportedly jumped from the first floor and suffered serious injuries after landing on an iron grill below.
Notably, the building housed a pet shop and veterinary clinic on the lower floors, while the upper levels contained a library called "Learning Space", which was being used as a coaching centre, and "Head Hopper Studio", a company involved in 3D art production and game asset outsourcing.
"There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside," Aman, an eyewitness, told ANI.
A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility told PTI that there was panic at the scene and that some people were claiming students might still be inside the building.
A local resident told PTI: "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building."
"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.
Another local said: "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."
Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing, officials said.
(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)