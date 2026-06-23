'United in death': Lucknow fire scripts tragic end for animation artists who were set to tie knot in November

LUCKNOW: The devastating fire at a commerical building here, that claimed the lives of 15 people on Monday, has also scripted the tragic end of a young couple's wedding dreams.

30-year-old Anamika Samanta and 27-year-old Neelesh Kumar, both animation artists, had their wedding planned for November this year.

The couple reportedly died of suffocation as they were trapped in their company office on the second floor of the building that caught fire. They had been working as animation artists at the Head Hopper Studios, a company specialising in 3D art production and game development.

The couple met at work three years ago, and what began as a professional acquaintance was nurtured into a close relationship, eventually leading to marriage.

The duo was recently engaged after both their families agreed to the relationship.

According to Neelesh Kumar's family, Anamika's parents had come down to Lucknow last week to finalise the marriage plans.

"During that visit, both our families agreed to the marriage, and the arrangements were virtually finalised," said Abhishek Kumar, an architectural visualiser and Neelesh’s elder brother.