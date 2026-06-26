Allahabad HC expresses displeasure over delay in conduct of rural civic elections

LUCKNOW: Allahabad High Court, on Friday, expressed strong displeasure over the delay in UP rural civic elections and over the appointment of village heads as administrators for the polls.

Hearing a petition challenging the appointment of village heads as administrators, the Bench of Justice Siddharth Nandan asked the state government, as to how they appointed village heads as administrators.

The court observed that the move violated the Division Bench's order, falling in the category of contempt of court. The court postponed the matter for the next hearing on July 13.

The High Court also said that if the state government failed to give a satisfactory reply by then, the official concerned would have to appear in the court in person.

However, during the hearing, the State Election Commission told the court that the voters' list had already been published on June 10, 2026 and that it was ready to conduct the elections. However, the poll process has been stalled as the state government has not provided the necessary arrangements.

On March 17, while hearing the petition, the court had questioned the State Election Commission over the delay in holding the Panchayat polls in the state.

The court has asked the commission to clarify the status of preparations for the Gram Panchayat elections-2026.

On March 17, a petition filed by petitioner Imtiaz Hussain was heard.