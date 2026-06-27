Three women arrested for allegedly cooking beef at home in UP's Kaushambi

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three women for allegedly cooking beef in a house in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh and recovered meat from the place, officials said on Saturday.

Police found out about prohibited cattle meat being cooked at a house in Panara Gopalpur village from an informer, they said.

"On seeing the police, four men fled through the village's narrow lanes," Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

Police said that upon entering the house, they found three women seated inside along with a vessel containing cooked meat and a transparent polythene bag containing raw meat. The women allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by women police personnel.