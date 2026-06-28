Lawyers may refuse to defend accused in Ram Temple donation theft case as police conduct raids

AYODHYA: As Ayodhya police conducted raids on the homes of eight accused in the Ram Temple donation fund theft case on Sunday, lawyers in the temple town indicated they were unlikely to represent the accused, potentially leaving them without local legal counsel.

All eight accused are currently in judicial custody and are scheduled to be produced before a local court on Monday.

According to local sources, there is growing sentiment within the Ayodhya legal fraternity against defending those named in the FIR related to the alleged theft of temple donations.

The issue is expected to be formally discussed at a general body meeting of the Faizabad Bar Association on Monday.

Bar Association president Kalika Mishra said the proposal for a unanimous refusal to represent the accused would be placed before the general body, which would take the final decision.

A similar stand was taken by lawyers in Ayodhya in 2005 when those accused in the terrorist attack on the makeshift Ram temple at the Janmabhoomi site were produced before a Faizabad court.

Sources said lawyers were angered by the alleged theft of temple offerings and had united in demanding strict action against the accused.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said public sentiments had been hurt by the alleged theft.

"The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused. In this matter, a decision will be taken by the Bar Association president and the general body of the Bar. After this, the further strategy will be prepared," he said.

Senior advocate Rajendra Chaudhary said the incident had tarnished Ayodhya's image.