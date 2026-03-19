Harish Rana embarks upon a journey to the other world

LUCKNOW: A deep, deafening silence has enveloped flat no. A-1314 at Raj Empire Society in Ghaziabad since Saturday, when Harish Rana was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to undergo the process of passive euthanasia permitted to him by the Supreme Court of India on March 11 this year.

The apex court accorded the permission taking a humanitarian view of the petition filed by Harish Rana’s parents seeking euthanasia for their son who has been comatose for the last 13 years.

As per sources close to the family, under the supervision of a team of doctors, Harish has been taken off oxygen support and has been shifted to a general bed in the palliative care ward. Moreover, food and water have also been withheld for the past three days. Previously, he was being fed through a tube which has now been capped.

Doctors at AIIMS are monitoring his condition continuously and for now he is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, his parents remain in an adjacent ward praying for a peaceful and painless passage for their son from this world.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the board of five doctors, headed by Dr Seema Mishra, HoD, anaesthesia and palliative medicine department, has now been expanded to 10 for the supervision of the process of euthanasia as per medical protocol.

Various tests are also being conducted to check the condition of organs in Harish’s body so that a final decision on organ donation can be taken. The hospital administration is believed to have suggested counselling for the family for psychological support during these traumatic times.