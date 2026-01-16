Order on passive euthanasia of Harish Rana reserved

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by the father of a 32-year-old man seeking passive euthanasia for his son by withdrawing his artificial life support. The patient has been in a comatose condition for more than 12 years.

Two medical boards constituted by the court have reported that the man, Harish Rana, has no chance for recovery at all. Rana, suffered serious head injuries after falling from fourth floor of a building in 2013.

During the hearing, the bench highlighted the importance of the family taking a ‘consistent and well-considered’ decision. On January 13, the SC judges met Rana’s parents and his younger brother, who said they did not want him to suffer anymore.