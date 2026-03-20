Boat Iftar party: Varanasi court approves judicial remand of 14 people accused in the case

They were identified with the help of videos that went viral. The police also submitted a report to the court, citing the boatman's statement and eyewitness accounts.

Consequently, a plea was filed to add several additional charges against the accused, including kidnapping.

During the hearing in the case, the defence counsel representing the accused persons opposed the judicial remand, arguing that their clients were innocent and there was no evidence against them.

He contended that whatever was stated in the FIR did not constitute any serious offence, and, therefore, the judicial remand should be quashed.

Prosecution officer Deepak Kumar presented arguments in support of the judicial remand, stating that the investigating officer had recorded the statements of both boatmen. They had stated that all the accused forcibly boarded the boat against their will and were threatened.

Consequently, Section 308 of BNS was added to the FIR during the investigation. The section falls under the provision of 10 years of imprisonment. Based on the evidence collected by the investigating officer, a 14-day judicial remand should be granted.

After the judicial remand was approved, the defence advocates of the accused filed a bail application.

The bail was opposed by the complainant's advocates, Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, Rajkumar Tiwari and Nityanand Rai, who argued that all the accused deliberately committed such a serious offence with the intention of disturbing religious harmony by defiling a sacred river like the Ganga and at Panchganga Ghat, where the confluence of five rivers is believed to exist.

Agreeing with the arguments of the prosecution and the complainant's advocates regarding the criminal history of the accused, the court summoned the criminal records of the accused from the concerned police station and posted the matter for the next hearing on March 23.