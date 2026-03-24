Prayagraj cold storage collapse: Owner detained; FIR against seven

PRAYAGRAJ: Police on Tuesday detained Ansar Ahmad, owner of the cold storage facility that collapsed in the Phaphamau area here, killing four workers and injuring several others, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said an FIR was registered late Monday night against seven named persons and four to five unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

"Ansar Ahmad has been taken into custody and is being questioned," he said.

The district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has assigned the inquiry to Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh.