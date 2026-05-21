UP government sets up five-member OBC commission for rural civic poll reservations

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a five-member dedicated Backwards Classes Commission (OBC Commission) for the Panchayat elections to be held this year.

The commission was approved by Yogi Adityanath cabinet in the last meeting on May 18.

The Commission is likely to submit its report by November, 2026. After this, the reservation in the rural civic bodies will be decided. The announcement makes it clear that the rural civic elections will be held only after the state Assembly elections of 2027.

The government has appointed retired Justice Ram Autar Singh of Allahabad High Court the chairman of the commission. Additionally, two retired Additional District Judges (Brijesh Kumar, Santosh Vishwakarma) and two retired IAS officers (Dr Arvind Chaurasia and SP Singh) have been included in the commission as members.

The chairman of the commission and both retired Additional District Judges have previously served as chairmen of the OBC Commission constituted in 2022 for determining reservation for backward classes in urban local body elections.

The commission, led by retired Justice Ram Autar Singh, had submitted its report within three months. The Supreme Court also agreed with this report and gave the go ahead for conducting the local body elections. Retired IAS Dr Arvind Chaurasia and SP Singh have been inducted in the newly-constituted commission as new members.

All members in the commission, except SP Singh, are from backward classes. Chairman Ram Autar Singh comes from the Jat community. Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma is from the Lohar community, Brijesh Kumar Swarnkar, and Dr Arvind Chaurasia is also from an OBC community.

According to Commission’s chairman Ram Autar Singh, the commission's office will be established soon. “After that, I will take charge of my duties. The commission will talk to all sections of society and visit districts. After this, a report will be prepared. The commission will strive to present the report before the stipulated deadline,” he said while talking to media persons.