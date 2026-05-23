FIR against UP Congress chief over alleged 'objectionable' remarks against PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked state Congress chief Ajay Rai for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public programme.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of a BJP worker at Kotwali Nagar police station on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Neeraj Rawat, Rai, while speaking at an event organised by former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Brijraj Ahirwar on May 22, used "abusive and objectionable language" against the prime minister.

Rawat also alleged that Rai arrived for the programme conducted in Mahoba district's Samad Nagar locality, with a convoy of 15-16 vehicles and 25-30 supporters, causing obstruction on a public road and affecting normal movement in the area.

The complainant further alleged that police and administrative personnel had to leave their regular duties to maintain law and order at the venue.

Rawat also claimed that videos of the Congress leader's remarks regarding PM Modi later went viral on social media.