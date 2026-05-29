Storm, lightning kill two in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun; seven injured

Two people were killed and at least seven others injured after a severe storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning lashed Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

The storm also caused widespread damage across the district, killing 23 animals and partially damaging 45 houses, according to a report prepared by the district disaster management authority.

Officials identified the deceased as Sukhdevi (55), a resident of Umrar Kheda locality in Orai, and Moolchand (60), from Bajida village under the Kotwali area. Both died in separate storm-related incidents.

The district administration said financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has been sanctioned for the families of the deceased under the state government's relief policy.

Authorities added that relief assistance worth more than Rs 12.88 lakh has been proposed for families affected by the storm.

District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh remained on the ground throughout the night, reviewing the situation and overseeing relief and rescue operations in both rural and urban areas.

Pandey visited the government medical college, district hospital and other healthcare facilities, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted emergency services, sufficient availability of medicines and hospital beds, power backup and adequate staffing.

He also instructed officials from the revenue, health, electricity, police and urban local body departments to coordinate closely and extend all possible assistance to affected residents.

The district administration said several electricity poles and power lines were damaged during the storm, with restoration work underway on a war footing.

Officials maintained that the situation in the district was under control and that relief and rehabilitation efforts were continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)