Police gun down Ghaziabad man who stabbed teen over verbal spat on Bakrid

Asad, the main accused in the murder of Ghaziabad teenager Surya Chauhan on Bakrid day, died following an encounter with police early Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal stated that Asad sustained severe injuries during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area. He was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

Surya Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed by Asad following a verbal spat on May 28. He was immediately admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he died.

Notably, the victim's mother had refused to perform Surya Chauhan's last rites until the perpetrator was encountered.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding.