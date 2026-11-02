UP BJP to reach out to influential people to rope them in party ahead of 2027 assembly polls

LUCKNOW: Giving impetus to its preparations for Mission 2027, the UP BJP is contemplating an extensive outreach exercise to bring influential people from different walks of life into its fold and reconnect with sulking party leaders who have allegedly been neglected over the years.

As per the party insiders, district presidents have been asked to prepare these lists featuring potential entrants from each Mandal. The list should have neglected former party functionaries and influential personalities who could be approached as part of the outreach exercise.

All such lists will be forwarded to the state party headquarters where senior leaders will examine them and take a further call.

The organisational meeting on Saturday came a day after Union home minister Amit Shah, addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday, laid down the party’s political and organisational agenda for the 2027 assembly elections.

A senior party leader said that such a decision was taken on Saturday at party’s organisational meeting chaired by state party president Pankaj Chaudhary. National general secretary and UP in-charge Vinod Tawde and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh were also present in the meeting.

The district presidents were asked to prepare separate lists of people interested in joining the party, categorising them into those willing to join without seeking an assembly ticket and those aspiring to contest the 2027 polls.

In the meeting, it was also decided that former district presidents, MLAs, MPs and other old party functionaries who have remained inactive or feel neglected would be identified. Party leaders will personally contact them, address their grievances and bring them back into action.