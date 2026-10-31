UP MLC poll results give BJP, SP ammunition to shape narrative ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

LUCKNOW: The outcome of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections has given both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party an opportunity to shape the political narrative, with the ruling party playing up its continued political dominance in Uttar Pradesh, while the opposition citing its gains as key takeaways ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

While the BJP won six of the 11 graduate and teachers' constituency seats, the SP increased its tally from three in 2020 to five this time, including victories in both Varanasi constituencies, giving both parties an opportunity to draw their own political conclusions from the results.

The BJP projected its victory in six seats as a sign of continued support among a section of educated voters.

"The BJP has retained its seats. Its vote share has also increased. The parties demanding ballot papers could not muster the courage to contest the elections," UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya acknowledged that the party had expected to win more seats and said its think tank would deliberate on the outcome.

"The BJP had expected to win more seats in the elections. We will deliberate on this. Had there been rigging, the SP would not have been able to open its account," Maurya said.

The BJP has also sought to underline that the elections were restricted to graduate and teachers' constituencies and should not be seen as a reflection of the wider electoral mood. The party maintains that the 2027 Assembly elections will be an entirely different contest, involving a much larger electorate.