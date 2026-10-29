After MLC gains, can Akhilesh turn SP’s local networks into a statewide force?

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party’s performance in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections has renewed attention on its efforts to strengthen its grassroots organisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. By winning the Lucknow Graduates’ constituency and the Agra Teachers’ seat, among other constituencies, the party has demonstrated its ability to mobilise voters in electorates where local networks, candidate visibility and sustained engagement can play a significant role.

However, the results also raise a larger question for party president Akhilesh Yadav: can the organisational efforts that helped the SP secure victories in specific constituencies be replicated across Uttar Pradesh’s 403 Assembly segments, or does the party continue to depend on individual candidates and localised support bases?

The BJP won six of the 11 Legislative Council seats contested in the October 2026 elections, while the SP secured five. The SP’s gains included wresting the Lucknow Graduates’ seat from the BJP and winning the Agra Teachers’ constituency through Akash Agarwal, who had won the seat as an Independent in 2020 before joining the SP. The results underline both the party’s ability to attract established local candidates and the continuing importance of constituency-level political networks.

The SP’s current strategy can be traced to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when it won 37 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 parliamentary seats, emerging as the state’s largest party in the election. The Congress won six seats, while the BJP was reduced to 33, down from 62 in 2019. The outcome strengthened Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA—Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—political framework, which sought to broaden the party’s appeal beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav support base.

The challenge came in the subsequent Assembly bypolls, when the SP struggled to reproduce its parliamentary performance. In February 2025, the party began outlining a revised organisational strategy for the 2027 Assembly election, focusing on booth-level mobilisation, early candidate selection, social-media outreach and the induction of former bureaucrats from backward, Dalit and minority communities.