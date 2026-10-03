SP replaces candidates to field two BJP rebels in UP MLC polls; election for 11 seats on Oct 23

LUCKNOW: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh's teacher and graduate constituencies, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday fielded two BJP rebels as its candidates after inducting them into the party, replacing the party candidates announced earlier.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav named Sanjayan Tripathi, a BJP dissident, as the party’s candidate from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers constituency and gave the Agra Graduates constituency ticket to Akash Agarwal, the sitting MLC who won as an independent but was a contender for the BJP ticket this time.

The SP withdrew the ticket of Ram Prakash Gupta, who had earlier been announced as its candidate from the Agra division, to accommodate Akash Agarwal.

The party leadership decided to field Akash Agarwal because of his strong support among teachers and at the local level. Agarwal had sought ticket from the ruling BJP.

Along with Agra, the party also changed its candidate in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division, replacing Kamlesh Yadav with Dr Sanjayan Tripathi as its new candidate.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the opposition party to capitalise on discontent among aspirants overlooked by the BJP and sharpen the contest in the MLC polls.

Elections to five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

Speaking to media persons at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “We have decided with the consent and co-operation of the two colleagues who were the former SP candidates that Dr Akash Agarwal and Dr Sanjayan Tripathi will be the candidates for the upcoming MLC election.”