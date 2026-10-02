UP polls 2027: BJP-led NDA, SP-led opposition firm up election strategies

LUCKNOW: With Uttar Pradesh set to go to Assembly polls early next year, major political players are working on seat adjustments, campaign strategies and efforts to strengthen their respective bases.

The contest is shaping up around the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition led by the Samajwadi Party, with the Congress in a possible alliance with the SP.

The BJP has stepped up preparations with visits by central leaders and a focus on its organisational strategy and ideological plank. The party won 255 of the 376 seats it contested in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, securing 41.29% of the votes.

The BJP also launched a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inducted six ministers into his council in May this year and has been touring districts and Assembly constituencies. Ministers have also been made in-charges of districts to connect with people.

The Samajwadi Party, which won 111 of the 347 seats it contested in 2022 with a 32.06% vote share, has been focusing on its Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) formula targeting backward classes and minorities.

The SP is now expanding the PDA plank, with ‘P’ also being used for Pandits and the acronym being redefined for motivational purposes as ‘Patience’, ‘Discipline’ and ‘Action’. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched the Samajwadi PDA Yatra from the stronghold of ally Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, which contested 399 Assembly seats in 2022, won two seats with a 2.33% vote share. While the party has been discussing an alliance with the SP, seat sharing remains unresolved.