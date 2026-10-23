UP MLC polls record 55.24% turnout amid clashes in 25 cities; SP chief Akhilesh accuses EC of 'sleeping'

LUCKNOW: Elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats concluded on Friday with a voter turnout of 55.24%, amid reports of clashes, alleged electoral irregularities and confrontations between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the state.
From a scuffle involving an SP candidate in Gorakhpur to allegations of booth capturing in Fatehpur and disputes in Agra, Sitapur and other districts, polling was marked by a series of controversies that prompted the opposition to question the Election Commission’s functioning.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the poll panel, accusing it of failing to respond adequately to complaints of irregularities. The BJP, meanwhile, expressed confidence in its electoral prospects, maintaining that its governance record and outreach among teachers and graduates would translate into votes.
The elections covered five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies across 72 districts. A total of 152 candidates were in the fray, with 14,81,310 registered electors eligible to vote at 2,697 polling stations. Polling was held from 8 am to 4 pm through ballot papers. Counting is scheduled for October 27.
The contest between the BJP and the SP has assumed additional significance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with both parties seeking to demonstrate their organisational strength among teachers, graduates and other registered voters.
The most prominent confrontations were reported from Gorakhpur, Fatehpur and Agra, while disputes and allegations of irregularities also emerged from Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar and other districts.
In Gorakhpur, a confrontation broke out between BJP and SP supporters at DAV Degree College in the presence of SP candidate Dr Sanjayan Tripathi. The dispute reportedly arose over objections to the candidate speaking to the media, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides. Both parties accused each other of attempting to influence the polling process.
In Fatehpur, a scuffle broke out at a polling centre in the Vijayipur block area after allegations of forced voting triggered an argument between supporters of the two parties. The SP alleged that CCTV cameras had been switched off and irregularities were taking place at booth number 159.
Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the situation had been brought under control. Describing the incident as a minor scuffle, he said polling had not been disrupted and voting continued peacefully. He also indicated that the matter was being investigated and that further action would be taken if required.
In Agra, SP supporters alleged booth capturing and misuse of official machinery at a polling centre in the Fatehabad block area. In Varanasi, a dispute was reported around the arrival of SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha at the Sadar tehsil polling centre, resulting in a confrontation involving party supporters and police personnel.
In Sitapur, an SP polling agent alleged that a woman voter’s ballot paper had been snatched and that she had been forced out of the polling station. The allegation triggered protests by SP leaders. In Lakhimpur Kheri, a dispute over the removal of an SP election camp in Isanagar led to a confrontation involving police personnel and an SP representative. Reports of clashes and arguments also emerged from Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri and other locations.
The incidents varied in nature, ranging from verbal altercations and disputes over access to polling stations to allegations of voter intimidation and booth capturing. The allegations made by the opposition had not been independently established as widespread electoral malpractice.
Yadav made the reported incidents a central political issue, alleging that BJP workers and their associates were attempting to capture booths and influence voting. In a post on social media, he questioned the Election Commission’s response, asking, “Is today a holiday for the Election Commission?”
He also alleged that the poll panel had been rendered ineffective, writing that it appeared the Election Commission had been given “sleeping pills”. The SP chief said his party was collecting video evidence of alleged irregularities from different parts of the state and would seek the registration of FIRs against officials found involved in wrongdoing.
Yadav said the party would pursue action against administrative officials as well as personnel associated with the election machinery if evidence established their involvement in electoral violations. His remarks intensified the political confrontation between the SP and the BJP over the conduct of the elections.
The SP leadership also raised concerns over alleged bogus voting, intimidation of voters, missing names on electoral rolls, failure to apply indelible ink and violations of restrictions around polling stations. The party maintained that the complaints warranted an examination by the Election Commission and appropriate legal action wherever violations were established.
The BJP, on the other hand, projected confidence in its prospects. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, after casting his vote in Orai in Jalaun district, expressed confidence that the party would win all 11 seats. He cited the work of the Narendra Modi-led Union government and the Yogi Adityanath government, particularly their initiatives for teachers and other sections of society.
The contrasting responses reflected the broader political stakes of the election. While the SP sought to focus attention on the conduct of polling and alleged administrative lapses, the BJP emphasised governance and its campaign among the electorate.
The final turnout of 55.24% provides a broad measure of participation but does not, by itself, indicate which party benefited. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency recorded the highest reported turnout at 79.01%, compared with 73.94% in the previous election in 2020, an increase of 5.07 percentage points.
The election is being closely watched because it brings the two principal parties into direct competition among registered graduate and teacher voters. Unlike Assembly elections, the MLC contests involve specialised electoral rolls and a narrower electorate, with candidates relying on targeted outreach and mobilisation.
The SP has fielded former BJP leaders, including Sanjayan Tripathi from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency and Akash Agarwal from the Agra graduates’ constituency. Their candidatures have added a further dimension to the contests, with the opposition seeking to capitalise on possible discontent within the ruling party. Rebel candidates and independents have also complicated the electoral arithmetic in several constituencies.
For the BJP, the elections provide an opportunity to retain its existing representation and make inroads into seats held by the SP and independents. For the SP, the contest offers a chance to challenge the ruling party among organised professional groups before the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.
The results will also provide an indication of the parties’ ability to mobilise teachers and graduates on issues concerning education, employment, service conditions and governance. However, the outcome of these specialised constituency elections cannot be treated as a direct forecast of the Assembly elections, given the differences in electorate, scale and voting dynamics.
The immediate question following Friday’s polling is whether the complaints made by the SP will result in formal inquiries and documented findings by the election authorities. While the police in Fatehpur confirmed that a scuffle had occurred and said the situation was under control, allegations of booth capturing and other irregularities require separate verification.
With counting scheduled for October 27, the final results will determine the distribution of the 11 seats and establish whether the BJP, the SP or independent candidates have translated their campaigning into electoral gains. Until then, the election leaves behind a turnout of 55.24%, competing claims over polling-day conduct and a fresh political confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.