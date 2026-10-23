UP MLC polls record 55.24% turnout amid clashes in 25 cities; SP chief Akhilesh accuses EC of 'sleeping'

In Gorakhpur, a confrontation broke out between BJP and SP supporters at DAV Degree College in the presence of SP candidate Dr Sanjayan Tripathi. The dispute reportedly arose over objections to the candidate speaking to the media, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides. Both parties accused each other of attempting to influence the polling process.

In Fatehpur, a scuffle broke out at a polling centre in the Vijayipur block area after allegations of forced voting triggered an argument between supporters of the two parties. The SP alleged that CCTV cameras had been switched off and irregularities were taking place at booth number 159.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the situation had been brought under control. Describing the incident as a minor scuffle, he said polling had not been disrupted and voting continued peacefully. He also indicated that the matter was being investigated and that further action would be taken if required.

In Agra, SP supporters alleged booth capturing and misuse of official machinery at a polling centre in the Fatehabad block area. In Varanasi, a dispute was reported around the arrival of SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha at the Sadar tehsil polling centre, resulting in a confrontation involving party supporters and police personnel.

In Sitapur, an SP polling agent alleged that a woman voter’s ballot paper had been snatched and that she had been forced out of the polling station. The allegation triggered protests by SP leaders. In Lakhimpur Kheri, a dispute over the removal of an SP election camp in Isanagar led to a confrontation involving police personnel and an SP representative. Reports of clashes and arguments also emerged from Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri and other locations.

The incidents varied in nature, ranging from verbal altercations and disputes over access to polling stations to allegations of voter intimidation and booth capturing. The allegations made by the opposition had not been independently established as widespread electoral malpractice.

Yadav made the reported incidents a central political issue, alleging that BJP workers and their associates were attempting to capture booths and influence voting. In a post on social media, he questioned the Election Commission’s response, asking, “Is today a holiday for the Election Commission?”

He also alleged that the poll panel had been rendered ineffective, writing that it appeared the Election Commission had been given “sleeping pills”. The SP chief said his party was collecting video evidence of alleged irregularities from different parts of the state and would seek the registration of FIRs against officials found involved in wrongdoing.

Yadav said the party would pursue action against administrative officials as well as personnel associated with the election machinery if evidence established their involvement in electoral violations. His remarks intensified the political confrontation between the SP and the BJP over the conduct of the elections.