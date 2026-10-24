MLC voting peaceful in three states amid allegation of fake voters in list

LUCKNOW/PATNA/MUMBAI: Polling for 11 legislative council seats in UP, eight in Bihar and five in Maharashtra concluded largely peacefully on Friday amid tight security arrangements.
The turnout stood at over 55% in UP. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01%, followed by Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency at 73.69%. Bihar recorded a turnout of 44% in four graduates’ constituencies and 75% in four teachers’ constituencies, the CEO office said. In Maharashtra, a turnout of 85.87% was recorded in the Pune teachers’ constituency and 62.78% in the graduates’ constituency.
In Bihar, a clash between supporters of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate from Patna graduates’ seat Anuj Singh, backed by JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, and JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar took place in Mokama. “The matter was resolved after both sides reached an agreement,” an officer said.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused BJP of trying to rig polls by adding fake voters in the rolls. RJD candidate from Patna teachers’ constituency Sanjeev Kumar Singh claimed that thousands of fake voters were registered in electoral rolls to manipulate the election outcome in favour of BJP candidate Nawal Kishore Yadav. Refuting the allegation, Nawal Kishore said he had been representing the constituency for the last five terms.
In UP, the contest is being seen as a prestige battle between the BJP and SP. In Gorakhpur, BJP and SP workers clashed at DAV Degree College, with both sides accusing each other of attempting to influence polling. Workers from both sides were seen pushing in the presence of SP candidate Sanjayan Tripathi.
In Maharashtra, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule alleged that the BJP was using pens fitted with spy cameras to record voters in Pune constituencies. CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he was not aware of this.
The polls are politically significant for the BJP-led Mahayuti and opposition MVA due to rebellions. The counting is scheduled for October 27.