MLC voting peaceful in three states amid allegation of fake voters in list

LUCKNOW/PATNA/MUMBAI: Polling for 11 legislative council seats in UP, eight in Bihar and five in Maharashtra concluded largely peacefully on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

The turnout stood at over 55% in UP. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01%, followed by Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency at 73.69%. Bihar recorded a turnout of 44% in four graduates’ constituencies and 75% in four teachers’ constituencies, the CEO office said. In Maharashtra, a turnout of 85.87% was recorded in the Pune teachers’ constituency and 62.78% in the graduates’ constituency.

In Bihar, a clash between supporters of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate from Patna graduates’ seat Anuj Singh, backed by JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, and JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar took place in Mokama. “The matter was resolved after both sides reached an agreement,” an officer said.