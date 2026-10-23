UP MLC polls record 55.24% turnout amid BJP-SP prestige battle, allegations of booth capturing

LUCKNOW: Voters cast ballots for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC), comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, on Friday, with the contest seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

According to official data, the turnout stood at 55.24 per cent till 4.00 pm.

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01 per cent, followed by the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency at 73.69 per cent. The Varanasi teachers' constituency recorded a turnout of 68.21 per cent, followed by the Agra teachers' constituency (63.84 per cent), Meerut teachers' constituency (60.80 per cent), and Lucknow teachers' constituency (50.92 per cent).

Among the graduates' constituencies, Agra witnessed the highest voter turnout at 51 per cent, followed by Allahabad-Jhansi (41.40 per cent), Varanasi (41.01 per cent), Meerut (39.81 per cent) and Lucknow (38.02 per cent). Barring Unnao, Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat, the remaining 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh voted in this election, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa told PTI.

Lucknow set up 259 polling booths for the elections, with more than 1.16 lakh registered voters eligible to exercise their franchise.