Akhilesh accuses BJP of pressuring officials, educational institutions to influence UP MLC polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections to the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies through alleged violations of the model code of conduct and pressure on officials and educational institutions.
In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the ruling party was pressuring government officials and the managements of schools and colleges to influence the polls through illegal means.
He said videos of those involved in the alleged activities would be recorded and FIRs would be lodged against them.
Yadav warned that everyone involved in what he termed a "democratic crime" would face legal action and punishment.
He further alleged that BJP leaders would not come to the rescue of officials found guilty once the cases reached trial and convictions followed.
"While BJP leaders will be in the Legislative Council, officials involved in electoral malpractice will be in jail," he said, adding that the BJP was not loyal to anyone.
"No one will be spared, and no one will be let off," Yadav said, concluding his post with the slogans, "Jai Samvidhan, Jai Hindustan."
(With Inputs from PTI)