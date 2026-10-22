Akhilesh accuses BJP of pressuring officials, educational institutions to influence UP MLC polls

He said videos of those involved in the alleged activities would be recorded and FIRs would be lodged against them.

Yadav warned that everyone involved in what he termed a "democratic crime" would face legal action and punishment.

He further alleged that BJP leaders would not come to the rescue of officials found guilty once the cases reached trial and convictions followed.

"While BJP leaders will be in the Legislative Council, officials involved in electoral malpractice will be in jail," he said, adding that the BJP was not loyal to anyone.

"No one will be spared, and no one will be let off," Yadav said, concluding his post with the slogans, "Jai Samvidhan, Jai Hindustan."

(With Inputs from PTI)