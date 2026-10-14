BJP relies on fake votes, conspires to delete PDA voters’ names, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of conspiring to delete votes belonging to backward classes, Dalits and minorities, alleging that the ruling party relies on fake votes to secure electoral victories.

Addressing a large gathering of party workers from various districts at the SP headquarters here, Yadav said the upcoming Assembly polls are a matter of "life and death" for the party.

"The BJP considers fake votes its strength. Vote theft is a major issue. It (BJP) is conspiring to delete the votes of backward classes, Dalits and minorities. Party workers should remain vigilant at polling booths ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election," Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the SP.

He claimed that people in Uttar Pradesh are distressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's misrule, while citing inflation, unemployment and corruption.

Yadav claimed that the saffron party's defeat in next year's Uttar Pradesh election is certain.

He urged SP workers to maintain discipline and ensure that their conduct does not give anyone an opportunity to complain. Yadav said people have expectations from the SP and asserted that its return to power is necessary in the interest of the state.

Alleging deterioration in the education system, examinations, healthcare and law and order, the former chief minister claimed that corruption and extortion have become rampant across government departments.

He also accused BJP leaders of illegally occupying land belonging to poor and vulnerable people, while alleging that police support them in their unlawful activities.

The SP chief further alleged that criminals and anti-social elements are enjoying political protection under the BJP government, while ordinary citizens face threats to their lives and dignity.