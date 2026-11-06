Ayodhya to light over 30 lakh diyas for 10th Deepotsav

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya is preparing to welcome Lord Ram after his 14-year exile by lighting over 30 lakh earthen lamps on November 7 as part of the 10th edition of Deepotsav. The main celebrations will be held on Saturday, with a 2,100-drone show depicting the Ramayana and performances by artists from five countries.
Preparations are in full swing at Ram Ki Paidi and other parts of the temple town for the five-day celebrations, which began on November 5. The festival will combine religious rituals, cultural programmes and technology-based attractions.
The number of diyas has grown from around 1.71 lakh in the first edition in 2017 to over 30 lakh across 56 ghats this year. The festival has set a Guinness World Record in every edition, with 26.17 lakh diyas lit in 2025.
According to official sources, around 35,000 students from colleges in Ayodhya are involved in arrangements for the lighting of the lamps along 56 ghats at Ram Ki Paidi.
The Saryu Maha Aarti will feature 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will include Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront.
Ramlila troupes from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Laos and Thailand will perform during the festival. A fleet of 2,100 indigenous drones will recreate scenes from the Ramayana through choreographed formations in the night sky.
A floating stage will depict Ram's return to Ayodhya through dance, music and Hindi narration. The programme will also feature an eight-minute laser show, a 20-minute projection mapping presentation and musical fireworks.
The town will have 13 thematic gateways, 20 selfie points and installations along key routes. Displays between Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Ram Ki Paidi will depict episodes from the Ramayana.
A procession featuring 22 tableaux based on the seven kands of the epic will include Ram Rath, Ram Darbar and Pushpak Viman. Ramkatha Park will also host sand art and other themed installations.
Around 2,500 artists will perform across 12 stages, including six small, four medium and two large stages. Artists from 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate alongside performers from other states.
The performances will include Karnataka's Dollu Kunitha, Rajasthan's Ghoomar, Bihar's Jhijhiya, Tharu traditions from Pilibhit and Vantangiya performances from Gorakhpur. Around 1,000 artist groups from different states are also expected to perform at venues across the city.
Although November 7 is the main day, the celebrations will continue until November 9. Additional programmes are planned for November 8, while a separate drone show on November 9 will be organised exclusively for Ayodhya residents. Officials have also invited 34 Indian ambassadors posted abroad to participate in Deepotsav 2026.
The festival has also provided work to rural pottery units. An order worth Rs 12.8 lakh has been placed with 25 women from Gyaspur in Ayodhya and Kajiyapur and Bhaghar Jheel in Barabanki for 1.60 lakh diyas.
An official said 197 potters had received electric pottery wheels by October 2026 to increase their production capacity.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Amrit Abhijat said the aim was to improve the city's facilities for visitors. He said tourism planning must also take into account clean public spaces, safe movement, reliable services and the needs of residents.