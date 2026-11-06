Ayodhya to light over 30 lakh diyas for 10th Deepotsav

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya is preparing to welcome Lord Ram after his 14-year exile by lighting over 30 lakh earthen lamps on November 7 as part of the 10th edition of Deepotsav. The main celebrations will be held on Saturday, with a 2,100-drone show depicting the Ramayana and performances by artists from five countries.

Preparations are in full swing at Ram Ki Paidi and other parts of the temple town for the five-day celebrations, which began on November 5. The festival will combine religious rituals, cultural programmes and technology-based attractions.

The number of diyas has grown from around 1.71 lakh in the first edition in 2017 to over 30 lakh across 56 ghats this year. The festival has set a Guinness World Record in every edition, with 26.17 lakh diyas lit in 2025.

According to official sources, around 35,000 students from colleges in Ayodhya are involved in arrangements for the lighting of the lamps along 56 ghats at Ram Ki Paidi.

The Saryu Maha Aarti will feature 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will include Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront.