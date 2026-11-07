From Deepotsav to Polls '27: How BJP is making Ayodhya centre of its cultural and political narrative

From Ram Mandir to a wider cultural narrative

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January 2024 marked a significant moment in Ayodhya's religious and political history. For the BJP, which had made the temple's construction a central part of its political mobilisation for decades, the inauguration represented the fulfilment of a long-standing commitment.

However, the completion of the temple also changed the context of the party's Ayodhya narrative. The emphasis has increasingly extended to promoting the city as an international spiritual destination, expanding religious tourism and highlighting infrastructure development.

The development of Ram Path, improvements in road and railway connectivity, the airport, visitor facilities and public infrastructure have been incorporated into the broader narrative of Ayodhya's transformation. Deepotsav provides an annual platform through which the government reinforces its association with this cultural and developmental agenda.

Dr Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said the temple and the festival represented two connected aspects of the BJP's political narrative.

"For the BJP, the Ram Mandir and Deepotsav represent two connected aspects of its Ayodhya narrative: the temple as the fulfilment of a long-standing ideological demand and the annual festival as a continuing celebration of cultural identity," he said.

The Yogi government has also sought to link the festival with social unity and development. Ahead of the celebrations, Adityanath described Deepotsav as an example of shared cultural identity, contrasting it with caste-based political divisions.

"Lamps burn in different hands, but their light unites the entire society. This is the message of Deepotsav," the Chief Minister said in a post on X on November 3.

He further said, "Caste rigidity divides society, while shared faith and culture weave it into a single thread. Shri Ayodhya ji's Deepotsav is a vibrant example of this social unity."

In his message marking the tenth edition, Adityanath described the festival as more than an exercise in setting records.

"This historic decade of Deepotsav in Shri Ayodhya Dham has not been limited to the glow of lamps and world records, but has become a golden chapter in the revival of the glory of Lord Shri Ram's city from the Treta Yuga, the renaissance of Sanatan culture, and the restoration of the nation's self-respect," he said.

He also linked the festival with the government's development agenda, saying, "Let us build a Ram Rajya where the light of development reaches the lives of those at the very bottom of society, and where this eternal flame of faith, harmony, and service continues to shine for ages to come."

The emphasis on social unity is significant in Uttar Pradesh, where caste equations, social representation and the political outreach to backward classes and Dalits remain important factors in electoral contests.