Akhilesh Yadav vows to make Ayodhya ‘global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage’ if SP returns to power

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced an ambitious roadmap for Ayodhya, promising to transform the temple town into the "global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.
The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and Yadav's first visit to Ayodhya since the Ram Temple consecration.
In a detailed statement on Tuesday, Yadav said an SP government would develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, introduce a transparent management system for the Ram Temple, and work to revive the local economy, which he claimed had suffered due to a decline in pilgrim footfall.
He alleged that controversies surrounding the temple had affected public confidence and economic activity in the city.
Among the key promises, the former UP CM said traditional boating in the Saryu would be promoted to support local boatmen and strengthen the cultural association between Lord Ram and Nishadraj. He also pledged an inquiry into land transactions in Ayodhya and alleged irregularities in land and circle-rate dealings involving politically connected interests.
Yadav further promised welfare measures for economically weaker sections, including the inclusion of oil and ghee in the public distribution system. Referring to reports of poor residents collecting leftover oil after Deepotsav celebrations, he said an SP government would ensure that no one was humiliated or mistreated in such circumstances.
The SP chief also called for strict action against those who insult religious figures or attempt to disturb communal harmony.
Significantly, Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12, marking his first visit to the temple town since the consecration of the Ram Temple in January 2024. During the visit, he is expected to offer prayers at the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi and interact with seers, saints and mahants.
Political observers view the announcements as part of the Samajwadi Party's effort to sharpen its outreach in Ayodhya, a city that has remained at the centre of Uttar Pradesh's political discourse since the inauguration of the Ram Temple.