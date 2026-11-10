Akhilesh Yadav vows to make Ayodhya ‘global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage’ if SP returns to power

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced an ambitious roadmap for Ayodhya, promising to transform the temple town into the "global capital of Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and Yadav's first visit to Ayodhya since the Ram Temple consecration.

In a detailed statement on Tuesday, Yadav said an SP government would develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, introduce a transparent management system for the Ram Temple, and work to revive the local economy, which he claimed had suffered due to a decline in pilgrim footfall.

He alleged that controversies surrounding the temple had affected public confidence and economic activity in the city.

Among the key promises, the former UP CM said traditional boating in the Saryu would be promoted to support local boatmen and strengthen the cultural association between Lord Ram and Nishadraj. He also pledged an inquiry into land transactions in Ayodhya and alleged irregularities in land and circle-rate dealings involving politically connected interests.