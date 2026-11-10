SC pulls up UP govt over bailed undertrials in jail, seeks audit across all 75 districts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a state-wide audit to identify undertrial prisoners who continue to remain in jail despite being granted bail, while strongly criticising the state for failing to uphold their personal liberty.

"The state cannot watch silently while bureaucratic demands and financial requirements keep citizens locked up in violation of court orders," said the bench led by Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale in a recent ruling.

The apex court's order also focussed on comprehensive logistics operation across all 75 districts of UP to ensure that poverty ceases to act as an unconstitutional barrier to freedom.

The bench passed these directions and remarks in a suo motu cognisance matter in which the issue related to the release of undertrials who haven't been released due to their unwillingness or inability to furnish bail sureties.

The bench made clear that this can't be an adversarial litigation where benefit is only extended to those who are being given assistance of NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).

"In any case, the onus lies on the State to make sure that these persons are released from custody. We also request the concerned Courts to take up those cases which were brought into notice by the respective District Legal Services Authorities and modify the condition(s) suitably, so that the under-trial prisoners can be released accordingly," the bench added.

The top court also appointed Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal -- as amicus curiae (Friend of the court) -- who will address various issues, including that of the undertrial prisoners who continue to be in custody despite being granted bail due to their inability to fulfil the bail conditions or pay sureties.

The issue came to light when the court reviewed statistics from a preliminary study covering 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh.