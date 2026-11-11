BJP names in-charges for all 403 UP seats, kicks off early poll preparations

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of in-charges for all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, signalling an early push to strengthen its grassroots organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The appointments come nearly two-and-a-half months later than they did ahead of the previous Assembly elections, indicating a relatively delayed start to the party’s constituency-level preparations.

The list includes several leaders who are also considered strong contenders for BJP tickets in their respective constituencies.

Their inclusion has fuelled speculation that the party is assessing the organisational capabilities and public outreach of potential candidates before finalising its electoral lineup. However, party leaders have maintained that being named a constituency in-charge does not automatically guarantee a ticket.

The newly appointed in-charges have been tasked with strengthening booth-level networks, coordinating with local party workers, expanding outreach programmes and ensuring effective communication of the achievements and welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

They are also expected to monitor political developments and provide regular feedback to the party leadership.

Political observers believe the move marks the beginning of the BJP's campaign-building exercise in Uttar Pradesh. By assigning responsibilities across all 403 constituencies, the party aims to streamline organisational efforts, energise its cadre and sharpen its election strategy well ahead of the electoral battle in the state.