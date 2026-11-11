BJP, RSS in sync for Mission 2027: Parallel surveys, booth focus and candidate churn shape UP strategy

LUCKNOW: With just over three months to go for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have intensified preparations through a combination of extensive ground-level surveys, organisational restructuring and voter outreach programmes. While the BJP is assessing the electoral standing of its legislators through multiple internal studies, the RSS is simultaneously working to strengthen booth-level mobilisation, creating what appears to be the most coordinated BJP-RSS campaign apparatus since the 2022 elections.

According to reports in the public domain, the BJP's internal assessments have flagged significant anti-incumbency against MLAs in several constituencies. One survey is understood to have projected that the party could lose between 52 and 67 seats if corrective measures are not taken.

The exercise reportedly recommended replacing nearly 35% of sitting MLAs to counter local dissatisfaction and refresh the party's electoral appeal.

The surveys are part of a broader four-level feedback mechanism being used to evaluate legislators, organisational strength, caste equations, governance perception and the prospects of potential candidates. Inputs are being gathered from professional agencies, party functionaries, grassroots workers and independent feedback channels."The findings are expected to influence ticket distribution well before the election cycle enters its final phase," says a senior BJP leader.

Parallel to these exercises, the BJP and RSS have drawn up a joint grassroots strategy focused on booth management and direct voter engagement.

Under the plan, joint teams of BJP and RSS workers will conduct extensive door-to-door outreach and organise village-level interactions to gather voter feedback, identify local issues and assess perceptions of the government's performance. The emphasis is on creating a stronger organisational presence at every booth, traditionally regarded by the BJP as the foundation of electoral success.