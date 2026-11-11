‘So what if pollution has increased?’ Yogi defends Diwali firecrackers amid rising AQI

LUCKNOW: Dismissing concerns over post-Diwali pollution and rising AQI levels, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday defended the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion, saying pollution would gradually subside. He, however, questioned why those raising concerns over post-Diwali pollution remained silent about people who polluted the system through corruption.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, CM Yogi said the UP government was set to accelerate its recruitment and appointment drives, with appointment letters to be distributed to one lakh more youths under Mission Rozgar by January 26, 2027.

“To achieve the goal, appointment letter distribution programmes will now be held every five days,” he said.

Addressing a government event here, Yogi defended the Diwali celebrations, saying, "Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?"

"Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if people burst firecrackers and celebrate with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue," he added.

The Chief Minister said people had done the right thing by celebrating Diwali with fireworks. "We had said that we would not impose any restrictions. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate."

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average readings released at 4 pm on Wednesday, Khurja recorded the highest AQI in Uttar Pradesh at 299, followed by Ghaziabad (297), Noida (291), Khoda (287), Baghpat (285), Bulandshahr (273), Meerut (270) and Modinagar (265), all in western UP.

Other locations reporting relatively high pollution levels were Anpara (271), Fatehpur Sikri (253), Greater Noida (257), Hapur (216) and Muzaffarnagar (210).

Among the major cities, Kanpur recorded an AQI of 190, Gorakhpur 191, Agra 175, Lucknow 147 and Varanasi 134.

The readings indicate an improvement in pollution levels compared with the immediate post-Diwali period, particularly in several western UP locations, where the AQI had spiked to over 400, falling in the "severe" category on November 8.

Later, at a function at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Yogi handed over appointment letters to 1,146 junior assistants selected for the Revenue Department.

Interacting with the newly recruited employees, he asked whether they had needed recommendations or paid money to secure their jobs. The appointees replied in unison that neither influence nor money was required, underscoring the government's claim of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.