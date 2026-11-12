Demolition of 'illegal' mosque underway in Sambhal district amid heavy police deployment

Demolition of a mosque allegedly constructed illegally on 130 square metres of public land was underway in a village in the Asmoli area of Sambhal district on Thursday, with heavy police deployment, an official said.

Circle Officer (Asmoli) Aman Singh said police and revenue officials had received information from local residents over a month ago that a mosque was being constructed illegally on land meant for public use in Qutubpur Satta village.

Following the information, a joint team of police and revenue officials inspected the site and found the construction to be illegal, he said.

After an inquiry, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sambhal) passed an order declaring the construction illegal and directing its demolition, Singh said.

Revenue officials and police personnel were present at the site to carry out the action, he added.

Four station house officers and police personnel from 10 police stations have been deployed, along with a platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the officer said.

As the site is located in a populated area, police personnel have also been deployed on rooftops to maintain surveillance. The area is being monitored through drones as well to ensure that the demolition is carried out peacefully, Singh added.

(With inputs from PTI)