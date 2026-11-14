Kapil Sibal questions CM Yogi's claim of 1.27 crore Hindu voters deleted from UP rolls

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath disclose the names and constituencies of the 1.27 crore Hindu voters he claimed had been deleted from the state's electoral rolls, questioning the basis of the figure.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal asked Adityanath to make public the details of the alleged deletions instead of merely citing the number. He also cautioned against the possibility of names being re-entered through Form 8 when they had not actually been deleted, warning that such additions could influence electoral outcomes.

"I want to ask Yogi ji, how do you know this figure? If you know which names have been removed, put them before the people. Which names have been deleted from which constituencies?" he said.

Sibal also questioned the Election Commission's handling of electoral roll revisions, alleging irregularities in the use of Forms 6, 7 and 8 and demanding accountability for wrongful deletions and transfers of voters.

Citing alleged irregularities in Maharashtra, particularly Pune, he referred to complaints of wrongful deletion of 58 voters through Form 7 by NCP leader Ajit Gavhane. He said a subsequent inquiry had identified 5,603 such cases across several constituencies.

He also alleged that applications for shifting voters through Form 8 had been approved without field verification by booth-level officers in areas including Pimpri, Thane and Khadakwasla.

Explaining the provisions, Sibal said Form 6 is used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls, Form 7 for seeking deletion and Form 8 for shifting residence or correcting particulars. He alleged that these procedures were being manipulated.

"Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 -- there has been fraud in all three forms. The Election Commission is now saying that the names that were deleted will be restored. But why were they deleted in the first place?" he asked.