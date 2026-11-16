'Double-engine government destroyed state's socio-economic fabric': Kharge vows to defeat BJP in UP

LUCKNOW: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would give a new direction to the country's politics, claiming that the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners were ready to offer a strong alternative to the BJP as people in the state were seeking a change.

Kharge confirmed on X that he had chaired a meeting to discuss the poll preparedness of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and the prevailing political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, sources said a five-member committee had been constituted at the meeting to hold seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party. The committee will be headed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and will comprise KC Venugopal, UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra and UPCC working president Imran Masood.

"Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming Assembly elections," Kharge posted after the meeting.

"The people of UP are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of the state," he added.

"We will ensure the defeat of the BJP in UP on the lines of the 2024 general elections. The people of UP have realised that the double-engine government has destroyed the socio-economic fabric of the state and that it must be thrown out at the earliest," the Congress chief further posted.

The meeting was held at Kharge's residence in the presence of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the party's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona and other senior leaders.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi stressed during the deliberations that the Samajwadi Party was an important ally of the Congress and that seat distribution between the two parties should be conducted respectfully, taking everyone along.

Later, while interacting with media personnel, Venugopal said that under any circumstances, Uttar Pradesh would have an INDIA bloc-led government this time.